Woman dies nearly two weeks after south Austin collision

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department has identified a 58-year-old woman who died nearly two weeks after two trucks collided in south Austin.

The Nov. 7 crash happened at South First and Annie Streets just after 3 a.m., police said.

Initial findings show a grey, 2021 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on First while a Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Annie. Police said it’s unclear which car ran the red light, but it caused the two trucks to collide.

APD said after the collision, the Ram hit a rock wall, which caused the truck to roll before coming to a stop on its roof. Occupants in both the Ram and Tundra were taken to local hospitals.

A passenger in the Ram, Linda Cadena, was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, police said, where she later died on Nov. 20 from her injuries.

The accident is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.

This is the City of Austin’s 77th fatal traffic crash this year, resulting in 82 fatalities.