Two 18-wheelers, 1 car involved in crash on I-35 in south Austin

Video courtesy of Saray Calderon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parts of Interstate 35 southbound in south Austin were shut down Wednesday evening after two 18-wheelers and one car were involved in a crash. One person was hurt.

The Austin Fire Department said it happened near the Slaughter Lane ramp around 6:20 p.m. One of the 18-wheelers burned. The agency said there is no fire damage to other cars.

The person in the car received non-life-threatening injuries, according to AFD. The agency reported the highway will be shut down to one lane for several hours.

The Texas Department of Transportation said I-35 Frontage Road is also closed after William Cannon Drive. Traffic is being detoured at the Williams Cannon exit.

The agencies are asking you to take alternate routes while the accident is being cleared.