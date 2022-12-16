AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run that happened earlier this week.

APD responded to the crash in the 900 block of West Ben White service road Wednesday just after 2 a.m. It happened in the eastbound lanes.

An unidentified person was hit by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help, police said. The person was taken to a hospital, where they died.

Anyone with information on the driver or vehicle description, in this case, should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 105th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 109 fatalities for the year.