Person taken to the hospital after scooter vs. vehicle crash in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was hurt after a crash involving a scooter and vehicle in south Austin Friday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported the person is being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. CPR efforts are underway. The call first came in just after 2 p.m.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect road closures in the area, as the investigation starts.

The collision happened at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and West Riverside Drive. That’s just south of Barton Springs Road.