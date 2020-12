One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on South Congress Avenue Wednesday night (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in south Austin Wednesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said crews responded to the 7400 block of South Congress Avenue at around 6:21 p.m. That’s near Bridgeford Drive.

CPR was in progress on the person, but medics pronounced them dead on scene a short while later.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area and expect road closures as investigators may still be working.