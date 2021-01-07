Man killed after being hit by car in south Austin identified

One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian on South Congress Avenue Wednesday night (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died after being hit by a car last month was identified by the Austin Police Department Thursday.

APD said he is Donald Langston, 55. The crash took place in the 7200 block of South Congress Avenue the evening of Dec. 30.

A preliminary investigation shows a white, 2003 BMW X5 was going southbound when Langston stepped into the roadway, APD said. The driver braked but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him.

First responders gave life-saving aid, but Langston succumbed to his injuries on scene, according to police. No charges are expected against the driver, who stayed on site and didn’t have any signs of impairment.

It’s still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873.