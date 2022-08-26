AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two lanes along a busy section of a south Austin road are closed Friday morning due to a “partial road cave-in,” according to a tweet from the Austin Transportation Department.

The department said crews are shutting down two of the three eastbound lanes of West William Cannon Drive from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive. The lanes may remain closed through next week, the city warned.

Members of the Austin Public Works Department are now inspecting the street, and the city said it will share updates about its work when it becomes available.

It’s unclear what may have caused the issues with this section of William Cannon.

KXAN is working to learn more information about this traffic situation and will update this story once more details are shared.