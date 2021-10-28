Lane closures planned for Saturday at South Lamar, Hether Street to fix drainage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Works will begin work at South Lamar Boulevard at Hether Street Saturday to address drainage issues. Traffic in the area will be affected due to lane closures. More work at the intersection is planned for early November, too.

Gallons of groundwater flow under the sidewalk from the underground parking garage of a South Lamar building (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

A KXAN Investigation from August found the area covered in potholes, because a neighboring development at 2010 South Lamar Boulevard was pumping excess groundwater into the street from its underground parking garage.

On Saturday, there will be alternate lane closures on Hether and possible single lane closures on South Lamar, according to Public Works. The closures will span from the 1400 block of Hether through the intersection and down the 1800 block of South Lamar. A crew member will be in place to direct traffic.

From Saturday, Nov. 6 through Wednesday, Nov. 10, there will be alternate lane closures on Hether and a full lane closure on South Lamar. These closures will happen in the same area as this Saturday’s closures, Public Works says.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention to signs and workers.