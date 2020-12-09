Driver wanted in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash that injured 1 man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a driver accused of fleeing after hitting a male pedestrian on Thanksgiving.

APD said it happened on Nov. 26 just before 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Russell Drive. That’s in south Austin near West Ben White Boulevard.

Officers responded to the area for a failure to stop and render aid call. When they got there, they found a man lying on the side of the road, APD said.

A man who saw the crash from his house asked a family member to call 911. Another man in the home came out to give initial medical care to the victim while waiting for EMS to arrive, APD said.

The victim was then taken by Austin-Travis County EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He’s still in critical condition, according to police.

Officers said witnesses reported a small, light-colored hatchback that may have been a Honda Fit hit the victim. The driver didn’t stop to check on him before leaving.

The suspected car was last seen going eastbound on the Ben White Boulevard service road by the Austin Fire Department. The car was reported to have heavy damage on its front and a shattered windshield, police said.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspect or car.

The victim’s family released a statement through APD Wednesday.

“The victim is a member of the Sunrise Church community. He is loved by many friends in the Austin community. Our beloved brother has a large extended family of brothers and sisters who adore him. We are asking the public for any information that can identify the vehicle, and/or the driver who struck our brother and left him in the roadway.“

Those who offer tips leading to an arrest could get a reward of up to $1,000. Anyone with information or video can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.