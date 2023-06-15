AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority gave a short update on its MoPac South expansion project Thursday before Travis County commissioners.

The proposed project could add as many as two express lanes in both directions on MoPac between Cesar Chavez and Slaughter Lane, which is roughly eight miles. There are several options for how the group gets there.

MoPac South project map (courtesy Travis County)

Right now, CTRMA is working on an environmental study prior to bringing the project back to commissioners, documents said.

Documents also noted previous public comments made it clear Austinites prioritized making sure the expansion didn’t create additional “elevations” over Lady Bird Lake and making sure south Austin was more connected to downtown, among other considerations.

Up next, CTRMA will schedule follow-up meetings with commissioners, complete its 2045 traffic forecast update and present the project to technical work groups, documents said.