1 taken to hospital after accident in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident in south Austin Wednesday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said its crews responded to East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive around 9:12 p.m.

ATCEMS medics gave CPR to one unconscious adult who was previously pinned in and extricated. A pulse was found, and they were taken to St. David’s South with “critical, life-threatening injuries,” ATCEMS said.

The agency still asks drivers to avoid the area, as there could be road closures.