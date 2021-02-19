2 dead after collision involving pickup truck, semi-truck on Interstate 35 in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are dead Friday night after a crash on Interstate 35 in south Austin involving a pickup truck and a semi-truck.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in just after 8:45 p.m. First responders on scene reported a truck and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Two adults were pronounced dead on scene, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Police Department held a press conference about the crash Friday night. Officers said the two people were occupants of a Ford F150, and ice does not appear to be a factor. APD is investigating.

The crash happened on the southbound main lanes of Interstate 35, between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane.

ATCEMS is asking drivers to avoid the area. The Texas Department of Transportation said the interstate is closed between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at exit 228.