Slaughter Lane to close at MoPac Boulevard Friday-Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the Slaughter Lane bridge at MoPac to all traffic beginning Friday August 16 at 9 p.m. and ending at Monday August 19 at 5 a.m.

The northbound and southbound ramps at Slaughter Lane will also have alternating closures over the weekend in order to complete work. Detours will be in place and access to all businesses will be maintained.

Detours will be as follows:

Southbound traffic heading east on Slaughter Lane will need to continue south on MoPac Boulevard, use the turnaround at South Bay Lane to head north, then turn right onto eastbound Slaughter Lane.

Northbound traffic heading west on Slaughter Lane will need to take the exit for William Cannon Drive, turn around at the William Cannon Drive intersection to head south on MoPac Boulevard, and turn right onto westbound Slaughter Lane.

These detours can only be used while both ramps are open and drivers will need to seek alternate routes during alternating ramp closures. Police officers will also be onsite to help direct traffic during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

