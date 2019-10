SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 at Paleface Ranch Road near Spicewood.

According to ATCEMS, two vehicles collided head-on and one of the vehicles rolled over. Traffic is closed in both directions.

Medics transported a man in his 50s to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek other options until the scene is cleared.