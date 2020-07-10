SH 130 southbound lanes at Cameron Road closed over the weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Southbound State Highway 130 at Cameron Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday so crews can install toll equipment, the Texas Department of Transportation says.

Drivers will have to detour at Cameron Road and travel through the toll booth and get back on SH 130 just north of Cameron Road, TxDOT says. The department says the main lanes will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

TxDot has placed road signs alerting drivers of the closure, and they want people to use extra caution as they travel through the area and to keep an eye out for workers.