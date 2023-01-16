AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to several crashes Monday mid-day which may cause serious traffic delays. Several people are injured, they reported.

US-183 and Evelyn Road

The first crash was reported a little before 2 p.m. Monday. EMS said they responded to a two-vehicle crash with multiple patients. They initially reported that three people were pinned and two of those people were reported unconscious.

EMS initially reported there were two helicopters responding because Star Flight was busy, but those helicopters were called off.

EMS later said there were seven patients, six were transported by ambulance to area-hospitals with varying degrees of injury. One of those transports was a child with life-threatening injuries, EMS said.

ATCEMS said there would be heavy first responder presence in the area and asked you to avoid it if possible.

The Austin Fire Department’s incident page shows they are also on scene for a vehicle rescue.

900 block of I-35

ATCEMS also reported around 2 p.m. that there was a crash at 900 Interstate 35 northbound. They initially said two people may have been ejected but after arriving on scene said that was not the case.

Two ambulances were responding to treat any potential patients. No further updates were available.

I-35 at SH-123

The Texas Department of Transportation Austin also tweeted that there was a closure at Northbound I-35 at SH-123 in San Marcos.

TxDOT posted that all lanes were closed during a crash, but the San Marcos Police Department said it was actually a gravel spill that was causing the closures.

They said they anticipate there will be closures and delays in the area until roughly 5 p.m. Monday.

KXAN will continue to update this story as more details are made available.