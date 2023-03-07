AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re planning on commuting on Interstate 35 around Central Texas this week, be on the lookout for some lane closures both north and southbound.

Here’s a list of lane closure alerts from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin office:

I-35 at Williams Drive

Williams Drive bridge closed nightly at I-35 Friday, March 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound I-35 right lane closed from Lakeway Drive to SH 29 Wednesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 frontage road reduced to one lane nightly from SH 29 to Williams Drive Wednesday, March 8 through Thursday, March 9 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound I-35 closed nightly from Lakeway Drive to SH 29. Multiple entrance and exit ramps will also be closed. Wednesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to set beams on the reconstructed Williams Drive bridge.

Northbound I-35 traffic will detour at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard. Southbound I-35 traffic will use the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes at the SH 29 entrance ramp.

The Williams Drive bridge will also be closed during this time. Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive. (See attached detour map.)

I-35 at U.S. 79 (Southbound)

Northbound I-35 reduced to one lane nightly from SH 45 North to U.S. 79 Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound I-35 frontage road reduced to one lane daily at McNeil Road Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-35 Capital Express South

Northbound and southbound I-35 right lane closed nightly at Onion Creek Parkway Sunday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-35 frontage road right lane closed nightly from Slaughter Lane to William Cannon Drive Sunday, March 5 through Thursday, March 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.



I-35 at SH 123

Northbound I-35 frontage road reduced to one lane from Flores Street to River Road Through mid-2023

Southbound I-35 frontage road reduced to one lane from SH 123 to the San Marcos River Through mid-2023



I-35 Maintenance