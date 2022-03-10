‘Serious collision’ closes US 183 in SE Travis County on Thursday

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — U.S. Highway 183 in southeast Travis County is shut down Thursday morning after a “serious collision” near FM 973, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to FM 973, and southbound traffic is being diverted to Shively Lane.

Once more information becomes available regarding the crash, we will update this story. This is a rural area, south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport headed toward Mustang Ridge.

It’s the third crash in the area in recent weeks. On Feb. 15, a person died on the stretch of road after a semi-truck towing a trailer rear-ended a car near McKenzie Drive, sending the truck into a church and the car into the opposite lanes of traffic.

A week later, a truck not pulling a trailer rolled over near US 183’s intersection with FM 973.