ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 35 are shut down Wednesday after a crash between Round Rock and Georgetown.

According to a tweet from Round Rock police, the crash involved a semi-truck and happened on northbound I-35 at Westinghouse Road. Police received the call of the crash at 12:15 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.