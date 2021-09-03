Semi-truck crash on US-290 and Johnny Morris Road starts fire, sends one to hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A fire caused by a crash between a passenger car and an 18-wheeler has been extinguished, according to the Austin Fire Department.

Photos from our crew on scene show a car underneath the belly of a jackknifed semi-truck. The fire from that crash sent thick black smoke into the air until crews could get the fire under control.

AFD says they are currently working with Austin Watershed to clean up fuel that was spilled, as of around 4 p.m.

Fiery crash between car and 18-wheeler in northeast Austin (Austin Fire Photo)

They say initially no injuries were reported but that a driver did end up being transported to the hospital. They did not share the extent of the driver’s injuries.

The crash happened a little after 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 290 and Johnny Morris Road.