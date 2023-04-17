AUSTIN (KXAN) — A semi tractor-trailer was on fire in central Austin Monday, causing delays with traffic.

The crash occurred on the Interstate 35 south exit ramp off southbound U.S. Highway 183.

KXAN viewers began sending in images and video of the semi on fire with black smoke also visible.

A tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 35 exit ramp off southbound U.S. Highway 183 Monday, April 17. | Photo courtesy Katie Roy

The severity of the incident was reported as minor, according to KXAN’s traffic map.

Lanes 1-4 were listed as cleared, but Lane 5 was still blocked, according to TxDOT.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.