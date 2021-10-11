Seeing red? Check out Austin’s new bus lane initiative

The city of Austin and Capital Metro first debuted the red paint lanes last summer as part of a Guadalupe and Lavaca street improvement project. (Courtesy: Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, your eyes don’t deceive you. The Austin Transportation Department is painting transit priority lanes red throughout downtown to help clarify bus use designations.

The red paint is being added to lanes on Guadalupe and Lavaca streets, running between 3rd and 17th streets along Guadalupe and 3rd and 15th streets on Lavaca. The latest round of painted lanes began last week as an extension off last summer’s Guadalupe and Lavaca streets transit project, done in partnership with Capital Metro.

“The City is excited to partner with Capital Metro to build on our first red lanes deployed last year,” said Robert Spillar, ATD’s director, in a release. “Establishing red lanes increases clarity of use for all road users and Capital Metro reports improved on-time performance for transit riders.”

Crews are expected to finish painting the transit priority lanes within the next two months and will close bus lanes one block at a time to allow for painting.

For transit priority lanes, buses receive top priority use, but other vehicles are permitted to use the lanes while turning right at intersections.