AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 10 p.m. and said an adult riding a scooter was hit at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard.

An ambulance was set to take the person to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, but an update four minutes later from ATCEMS said the person had died at the scene.