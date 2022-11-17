The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A school bus crashed into a business after colliding with another vehicle early Thursday morning, according to the City of Lockhart. No one was hurt.

The city said around 5:30 a.m. Lockhart Police responded to the crash in the 100 block of S. Colorado St. and U.S. Highway 183.

A school bus was going south on Colorado/U.S. 183 when it collided with a sedan that was turning left on U.S. 183 from San Antonio Street/State Highway 142.

The bus then crashed into the Central TX Auto building, damaging cars in the lot.

No one was hurt, and there were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash, the city said.

The driver of the sedan is being charged with failure to yield – right of way charge, the city said.

The crash is still being investigated.