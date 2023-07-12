AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is planning to make safety and mobility improvements to Bluff Springs road, one of the highest crash corridors in the city, according to its acting transportation safety officer.

In a five-year study from 2018 to 2023, the stretch of road just south of William Cannon drive was experiencing a vehicle-related crash every eight days on average, according to the city’s virtual open house on the safety project. There were 237 documented crashes that resulted in 51 injuries, eight serious injuries, and three deaths.

Joel Meyer, the city’s acting transportation safety officer, said Bluff Springs road was originally built as a rural highway and its design needs to be changed now that the city continues to grow and develop.

“Those [rural highways] really facilitate fast speeds, lack of safe crossing opportunities, things like that, and when you combine that with the increased growth we’re seeing in some of these areas, it’s really just a recipe for dangerous conditions,” Meyer explained.

Safety changes planed for the road

The changes are planned for the road between William Cannon drive and the 8300 block of Bluff Springs Road. A plan is not finalized yet, but the goals of the project are to reduce the crash risk for cars and improve safety for pedestrians.

One of the ideas is to turn the four-lane road way into one-lane traffic in each direction with a center left-turn lane. The idea would also create a bike lane on either side of the roadway. Other ideas include improving pedestrian crosswalks, intersections, adding traffic signals, and new and improved bus stops.

The city has an online survey and is asking people who regularly drive the area to fill it out and provide input on the proposed plans. The survey can be found in the virtual open house and will be open through August 6.

The project will be funded by the 2018 and 2020 mobility bonds. Construction is planned to start in September and last about six months.