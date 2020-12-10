Round Rock transportation leaders propose short 6-lane road to tackle congestion

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County continues to grow and officials are working to keep up with the steady increase. Round Rock and Williamson County transportation officials along with the Texas Department of Transportation are proposing extending Kenney Fort Boulevard.

At present, the mile-long road runs from Joe DiMaggio Boulevard under US 79 to Forest Creek Drive. At that point, drivers are met with a dead-end. Transportation officials are proposing extending the road by about 1.5 miles to SH 45 by adding six lanes, three in each direction.

The goal is to alleviate some of the congestion on the busy corridors by adding another north-south commuting option for drivers and reduce delays.

“Our significant north-south corridors through Round Rock have been A.W. Grimes and then you come all the way to the west to pick up Mays or I-35 so there’s a big gap there,” explained Gary Hudder, Round Rock’s transportation department director.

Hudder said hopefully by filling that gap “it will take a lot of pressure off of A.W. Grimes and contribute to traffic getting on the interstate systems whether I-35 or the toll system that suffer their owner congestion.”

Hudder added the road may even provide a faster cut-through because there’s no retail along the proposed section to create stop-and-go traffic.

“A lot of the adjacent properties are already built, it’s homes, it’s subdivisions, it’s apartment complexes so there’s not a lot of commercial development,” he said. “It’ll be nice to have this additional reliever.”

If approved, construction on the $20 million project would go out to bid in the summer of 2021. Construction could last between 18 to 20 months.

At present, transportation officials are gathering feedback from the community. Those who would like to comment can do so by emailing to KenneyFortBlvd@gmail.com or by mail to CP&Y Attn: Stacey Benningfield, 13809 Research Blvd., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78750. The comment period ends on Dec. 18.