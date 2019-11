AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are responding to a crash Friday morning in southeast Austin that shutdown some traffic on Farm to Market Road 812.

According to a tweet from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, a single car rolled over at FM 812 near State Highway 130 and the Circuit of the Americas.

TCSO said lanes on FM 812 are closed as crews work to clear the scene. There are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it with more information.