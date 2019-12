Rollover crash in Manor (Photo courtesy the Manor Police Department)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — A rollover crash in Manor Wednesday morning caused traffic delays and crews are working to clear the scene, according to the Manor Police Department.

Police say a commercial vehicle rolled over on U.S. Highway 290 at Greenbury Drive east of Farm to Market Road 973.

Lanes have reopened but traffic is backed up as emergency crews remain on scene to help cleanup.

No injuries have been reported.