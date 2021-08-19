Rolled-over 18-wheeler halts southbound I-35 traffic in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A rolled-over 18-wheeler has shut down all southbound traffic on Interstate 35 Thursday morning in Round Rock.

All of Southbound IH-35 is shut down just south of RM 1431/University Blvd due to a rolled over 18-wheeler. Southbound IH-35 traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. TIME: 8:00am pic.twitter.com/q7EiZDwXtB — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) August 19, 2021

Round Rock police say traffic is stopped just south of RM 1431 and University Boulevard, and all the traffic is being detoured to the frontage road. Two other vehicles are involved in the wreck, RRPD said. A tow truck is moving those before crews can try to deal with the 18-wheeler. Avoid the area if you can and try to find another route.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.