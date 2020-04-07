Road construction projects still moving forward during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on road projects is still moving forward.

The Texas Department of Transportation says it has put in place higher safety protocols for construction and maintenance crews.

TxDOT says it’s extending lane closure hours to get more work done — because there are fewer cars on the road.

TxDOT says the agency stays in close contact with state health and emergency management officials to follow their guidance.

One of those projects will cause lane closures on southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street starting at 10 p.m. Monday night.

Lanes will reopen by 6 a.m., according to TxDOT.

The Oltorf Street bridge and the Woodland Avenue underpass at I-35 will close at 8 p.m. and reopen by 7 am.

Crews will complete repairs and level the pavement.

In its announcement, TxDOT said, in part: