One person taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash on I-35 in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person trapped in a vehicle was rescued Thursday afternoon after a crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 35 in south Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews were called out to 6200 South I-35 southbound just after 2 p.m. for reports of a person pinned in their car. That’s in between East William Cannon Drive and East Stassney Lane.

ATCEMS said extrication was underway for the person. They were taken to St. David’s South with potentially serious injuries.

The agency confirmed four vehicles were involved as well as four people — but only one of them went to the hospital.

The Austin Fire and Police Departments also responded to the crash. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area.