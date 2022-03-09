Relief for I-35 drivers coming soon, TxDOT project to address Round Rock bottleneck

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Relief could be on the way for thousands of Interstate 35 drivers.

The southbound section of the highway in Round Rock near U.S. 79 gets congested daily. Wednesday, the Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on an I-35 project between U.S. 79 and State Highway 45 North it says will help reduce the bottleneck and keep drivers moving safely.

“If I was going to describe that project using Round Rock vocabulary, that project would be a Round Rock donut,” said Russ Boles, the Williamson County Commissioner for Precinct Four.

He’s looking forward to the new I-35 project.

“I mean it is going to be sweet,” he said.

TxDOT plans to extend the entrance and exit lanes along a nearly three-mile stretch of I-35. That’s because at present, merging in and out of this section creates a lot of safety issues and slows down traffic.

“You don’t have to ask we all know about the accidents that happen in this segment,” Boles said. “Every day, every hour, it seems like people during rush hour, so it will be tasty for the citizens.”

TxDOT also plans to shift the median barrier, restripe the southbound I-35 main lanes and install high-mast lighting throughout the corridor.

“We’re not adding a bunch of lanes, but what we are doing is going to make a huge impact for people who travel in that area,” explained Diann Hodges, a TxDOT spokesperson.

It’s a solution to the bottleneck on I-35 at Highway 79.

“We don’t want our family stuck in traffic, coming home from work, we want them to be able to get home as quick as we can figure it out, and have them enjoy time with their families,” Boles said.

The $9.3 million Texas Clear Lanes project is expected to take about a year to complete. The commissioner said that’s just the beginning for U.S. 79 and the county.

Boles, along with the rest of the commissioners and county leaders are working on a county long-range transportation plan. He said it will include projects they hope will help the county get ready for the influx of traffic the new Samsung plant will bring. The electronics company plans to build just east of State Highway 130 in Taylor along a county road right off of Highway 79.