Red paint in transit lanes to start going down this week, expect block-by-block closures

The Austin Transportation Department will start painting transit lanes red as early as Sunday, Jan. 26. (City of Austin photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Transit priority lanes in Austin are getting a paint job near the end of the week.

The Austin Transportation Department will paint transit lanes red between 3rd and 17th Streets on Guadalupe Street and 3rd and 15th Streets on Lavaca Street. The city says the project will take about two months.

A map of the area where the city will paint the transit priority lanes red. (City of Austin photo)

Crews will paint about one block per day, and they’ll have to work around private projects along the transit line, as well. The actual red paint could start going down as early as Sunday, the city says.

The lanes will be closed to give crews enough space to paint.

The project won’t change how the lanes function, the city says. Buses are still given priority in the lanes, but other vehicles can use the lanes when turning right at intersections.