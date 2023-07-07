AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction on Loop 360 in west Austin has marked a year into the project, where the Texas Department of Transportation is removing the signals at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street.

Our traffic anchor, Erica Brennes, sat down with Bradley Wheelis from the TxDOT Austin office for an update on the project and to learn more about the long-term vision for 360.

Construction at Westlake Drive and Loop 360 (KXAN Photo)

Erica Brennes: What’s going on with construction on 360? I’ve actually had several people ask me, so fill me in on the 360 project.

Bradley Wheelis: There’s a lot going on at Westlake Drive. So it’s our Westlake Drive at Cedar Street Project, which is removing signals from the main lanes of Loop 360 to keep traffic flowing and increase safety there. We’re putting in underpasses, meaning the main lanes of Loop 360 will go under Westlake Drive and under Cedar Street.

Brennes: What’s the long-term plan for 360?

Wheelis: The long-term plan and the Loop 360 program include several signals along that corridor. We looked at the budget, and ‘what can we do? How much is it going to cost? And what’s the most cost-effective way to provide relief there?’ What we came up with is removing the signals from the main lanes of Loop 360. And in order to do that, you build bridges. So either an underpass or an overpass will be placed at those signals, including Spicewood Springs — you go further south and you’re looking at Courtyard Drive.

Brennes: That’ll be a big change for that area. It’s a busy part of town and a busy cut-through — a lot of people use 360 to cut through.

Wheelis: We have seen traffic increase year over year there for the most part on Loop 360 and some of these intersections — some of these sections — have been in the top 100 most congested roadways in Texas.

Brennes: What’s the timeframe on the current construction on 360 for being complete?

Wheelis: We began construction about a year ago, and we expect to be completed in about mid-2025 on the Westlake Drive-Cedar Street project.

Eventually, TxDOT is planning on making major improvements to the stretch of 360 from 2244 to MoPac by removing signals on that part, but that phase is still in planning.