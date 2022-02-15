Project Connect leaders ask for community feedback on Orange Line south Austin section

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Project Connect leaders want to hear from the community to get some feedback on what a section of the Orange Line should look like. The 20-mile-long light rail route will travel along Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue from the Tech Ridge area down south to Slaughter Lane.

(Source: Project Connect Orange Line)

“It’s a very diverse area with lots of perspectives so the more diversity we can have with our feedback, the better,” said Jackie Nirenberg, the director of community engagement and involvement for the Austin Transit Partnership.

Tuesday, transit officials will look at a roughly two-mile section of that on South Congress Avenue from St. Edward’s University down to Stassney Lane. It’s a busy area with the university, several businesses, apartment complexes and neighborhoods.

A former neighbor who continues to work in the area said he is looking forward to the Orange Line as it would make his family’s life a little easier.

“I am a one-car family so I and my wife split the car,” explained Christian Hogner. “So something like that could be very helpful.”

The virtual meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Those who would like to attend can do so by registering online.