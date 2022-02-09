Pothole Problems: TxDOT working on SH 130 after icy temps hit Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville’s Michael Hale said he tries his best to stay off State Highway 130 Toll Road when he travels from his home in Pflugerville south to Farm to Market Road 969.

“I’d go 45 to MoPac to avoid 130 although I live a quarter-mile from 130,” he explained.

That’s because of the potholes he says are on the road.

“I probably saw more than half a dozen in a two-mile span south of Parmer and really just taken aback by it,” Hale said.

It’s one of his biggest concerns about the 80-mile- per-hour toll road especially since he says drivers like him are paying to use it.

“You expect that if you are paying for the road it’s going to be a smooth surface to give you the best possible ride,” he said.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said they are aware of the problem and explained that the recent icing and freezing temperatures had an impact. They said not only do the frigid temperatures cause potholes, but they can impact repairs.

For now, the transportation agency is working to temporarily fill those potholes until they are able to fix the problem for good.

This is not the first time freezing temperatures have had a lasting impact on roads. TxDOT officials said last year’s February winter storm caused a lot of damage, which included potholes forming. It took them months to get the work done.

Until the potholes are repaired, Hale plans to continue to avoid SH 130 to ensure his safety.

“I worry every time I drive it that I am going to end up with a blowout, odds are you’re not but you never know,” he said.

TxDOT expects repairs to continue as the temperature gets warmer.