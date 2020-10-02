Lanes of SH 71 closed at Oscar Road following crash, 1 person pinned in vehicle

SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Emergency crews from multiple agencies are responding to a crash that closed a portion of State Highway 71 Friday morning.

Authorities say lanes are closed, including some on both sides of SH 71 at Oscar Road, just west of the Pedernales River bridge. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says all westbound lanes and one eastbound lane are closed on the highway, and Austin-Travis County EMS says STAR Flight is responding.

ATCEMS said there’s one person pinned inside a vehicle, and once removed, the person will likely be taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment.

UPDATE2 vehicle rescue

W Sh 71/Oscar Rd: @STAR_Flight_TC is arriving on scene. Traffic on SH 71 shut down for landing zone. Extrication & treatment of pinned patient inside the vehicle by #ATCEMSMedics continues. Transport likely to be to Dell Seton. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 2, 2020

The Pedernales Fire Department also responded to the scene. Authorities want people to avoid the area while the scene is active.

KXAN will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.