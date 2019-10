AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portion of the area near the 2300-2746 block of E. State Highway 71 eastbound is shut down after a crash involving 4-5 vehicles.

According to Austin Police Department, the area near the crash is shut down but any other specific closures are not known yet.

APD says there were no serious injuries.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.