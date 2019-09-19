Police release identity of motorcyclist killed in wreck on U.S. 290 frontage road

A fatal wreck on the westbound frontage road of E. U.S. 290 near Parmer Lane has traffic diverted (Chris Nelson / KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released new details in a wreck last week that killed a motorcyclist.

Police say at about 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 13, 54-year-old Scott Remmenga was riding a motorcycle on the westbound U.S. Highway 290 service road.

A driver in a 2016 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck was driving parallel to the motorcycle when they attempted to merge left from the wrong lane, hitting Remmenga, police say.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Remmenga was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Austin police say this is the fifty-ninth fatal traffic crash of the year.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8544.