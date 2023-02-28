Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 28, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed one person in east Austin in mid-February.

The crash happened around 11:22 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 in the 7200 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard, south of Manor Road.

According to the Austin Police Department, officers responded to the crash and found an SUV flipped upside down. Someone inside the SUV was ejected and died on the scene, APD said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 13th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 13 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.