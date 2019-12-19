Police identify woman killed in east Austin crash while tending to her bike

Austin Police investigate after driver hits woman on Cameron Road and then speeds off. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified a woman killed in an east Austin crash Monday where the suspect fled the scene.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on the 6000 block of Cameron Road just south of U.S. Highway 290 at 2:26 a.m. The victim, Merry Daye, 45, was attending to a mechanical issue with her bike in the designated bike lane when she was hit.

Daye was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police found the truck that is believed to be involved. The driver was not found and the vehicle is being searched for additional evidence.

Daye’s death marks the 82nd deadly crash in Austin for 2019 and the 84th death. By comparison, at this time in 2018 there were 71 deadly crashes and 72 deaths.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.