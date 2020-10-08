Police identify man killed in weekend crash on I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a 59-year-old man who was killed in a crash on the South Interstate 35 frontage road earlier this week.

Police said the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 p.m. in the 13500 block of the highway.

Initial findings show a 2001 Toyota Avalon was heading south on I-35. The driver, identified as Kenneth Bee, took exit 221 onto the service road and tried to move into the right lane, APD said.

Another car was already in that lane, so Bee overcorrected to avoid hitting the other car but lost control of his own in the process. He left the roadway and hit a tree, police said.

Bee was pronounced dead on scene at 5:56 p.m., according to APD.

The driver of the other car, which was not hit by Bee, stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

This is still an open investigation, and anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.