Police identify man killed in I-35 crash in south Austin last weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 26-year-old man killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in south Austin last weekend.

Police said it happened on Sept. 26 around 11:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South I-35.

Initial findings show a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling northbound on the highway when the left front of the car hit the right rear of an 18-wheeler, police said.

The 18-wheeler was also headed northbound in the center lane, when it slowed down due to construction. The driver of the 18-wheeler was almost stopped when he said he felt something hit him, police reported.

The Mercury’s driver, identified as 26-year-old Paul Herrera, was pronounced dead on scene, APD said.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.