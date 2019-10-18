Police identify man in motorized wheelchair killed in south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man who was killed Sunday when he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Austin.

Police say 23-year-old David Tienda was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair at the intersection of William Cannon Drive and Emerald Forest Drive around 3:32 p.m. At the same time, a white 2015 Ford F250 heading west on William Cannon Drive drove through a green light at the intersection and hit Tienda.

Tienda was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. He died three days later on Oct. 16.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and police are not expecting to file charges.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.

Tienda’s death marks the 68th traffic fatality in 2019 and the 68th fatal traffic crash. For comparison, by this time in 2018 there were only 57 traffic fatalities and 56 fatal crashes.