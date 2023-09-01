AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police on Thursday identified the driver who died after a crash on August 20 in Central Austin.

Police said Frederick Terrell Waits, 67, died after a single-vehicle crash on North Lamar Boulevard between Justin Lane and Airport Boulevard.

Police responded to the crash at 5:33 p.m. on Aug. 20 and said Waits was taken to the hospital where he died on Aug. 26, according to Austin Police.

APD said the crash is being investigated as Austin’s 61st fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 64 fatalities for the year.

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111 or submit an anonymous tip via the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.