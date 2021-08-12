Plan for construction on State Highway 71 traveling to Del Valle High School

The project will eliminate drivers from having to stop at the signal lights at the two intersections.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students, faculty and staff traveling to Del Valle schools should plan to travel through construction heading to campus, especially if using State Highway 71.

The Texas Department of Transportation is working to build flyovers at the Kellam Road and Ross Road intersections. The project will eliminate drivers from having to stop at the signal lights at the two intersections.

To be clear, the work zone does not impact Ross Road, the road that leaves to the school. It could create issues making the turn to the campus from SH 71, however. Pearce Lane is a good alternate route.

TxDOT told us it works to limit closures to evening hours when possible and outside of peak travel times if daytime closures are warranted.

At this time there are no daytime closures scheduled that could impact anyone traveling to campus.