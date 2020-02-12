Pflugerville drivers worry booming growth will add to congestion at busy intersection

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drive by the intersection of Wells Branch Parkway and Heatherwilde Boulevard, and you’ll see cars lining the surrounding roads at a standstill.

“This is every day,” Tammy Pride said, pointing to what seemed like an endless line of vehicles. “It backs up for miles and miles.”

The Pflugerville neighbor drives into Austin and uses the intersection daily.

“This whole intersection,” she paused and simply said, “Something needs to be done here.”

The intersection divides Austin and Pflugerville, as well as parts of Travis County’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. It’s a busy area with booming growth.

“As economic development happens, traffic grows,” Upal Barua with Austin Transportation Department said. “That’s the nature of the beast.”

On KXAN News Today, Candy Rodriguez shows us how developers contribute to traffic studies, what the city requires and how people can share their concerns.