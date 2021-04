AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in south Austin on Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted the crash happened at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of West Stassney Lane and Menchaca Road. Medics say they declared the rider as a trauma alert and took the rider to St. David’s South Medical Center with serious injuries considered potentially life-threatening.

