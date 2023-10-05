AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person has died after a rollover crash on State Highway 71 near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media at 5:07 a.m. that medics had pronounced an adult patient dead on the scene.

The westbound lanes of the highway are shut down near Brandt Drive due to the crash. Drivers should expect delays or choose alternate routes.

The Austin Police Department said it was a single-vehicle crash, and the driver of the vehicle was the person who died.

