Person killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits gate at Circuit of the Americas Saturday morning

One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after their vehicle hit a gate at the Circuit of the Americas (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after their vehicle hit a gate at the Circuit of the Americas.

Austin-Travis County EMS reports crews reported to the scene at the 9500 block of Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in southeast Austin at about 5:15 a.m.

During the rescue, one person was found unconscious, one was awake and one believed to possibly be dead, EMS said. One the three was pinned, but able to be rescued.

One of the people was being evaluated for injuries and may be taken to the hospital. The second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The third person was pronounced dead at the scene.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.